Lawsuit: Lyft Scooter Tripped 88-Year-Old Woman Who Broke Hip in Fall

According to a local news report, 88-year-old Dorothy Green is suing Lyft after she tripped over one of the company’s rental scooters and fractured her hip.

Green’s attorneys filed a complaint which also demanded that the city pay $500,000 in damages for the injuries that she sustained in the fall.

“Ms. Green suffered five fractures in her pelvis. Her quality of life and independence have dramatically changed as a result of her injuries,” Green’s attorney wrote in the complaint. “The responsible parties must pay for the harm caused.”

Dorothy’s daughter, Paula Green, claims that the scooter caused her mother to fall into the street from the sidewalk. Dorothy Green lost a substantial amount of blood and broke several bones.

“It was so crowded and she tried to get through there and somehow one of the scooters ended up catapulting her back into the street. She was on the floor. There was blood everywhere. Her arm is ripped to the bone,” Paula Green said in a short comment.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Theresa Traber overruled a motion for dismissal from the city of Santa Monica. In his decision, Traber stated that Green’s case could move forward. “(The city) argues it is immune from liability because the decision to impound or not impound a scooter is a policy decision. The court disagrees,” Traber wrote. “This decision is not a basic policy decision. Rather, this decision is an operational decision.”

