Tesla Supercharger Catches Fire at New Jersey Wawa Store

A Tesla Supercharger located at a Wawa convenience store in Parsippany, New Jersey, burst into flames on Sunday.

CNBC reports that a Tesla Supercharger at a Wawa convenience store in Parsippany, New Jersey, burst into flames last Sunday night. A Wawa spokesperson told CNBC: “Tesla had an issue with their cabinet and the power has been shut off while they are investigating. Our store was unaffected as it is on a completely separate power line.”

CNBC requested further details about the situation from Tesla and emergency response officials, so far the only comment on the situation has come from the Parsippany fire department which stated that it was working to gather further details about the incident.

A witness to the fire told CNBC that the flames from the Supercharger were first noticed by a neighbor across the street from the Wawa store and reported to the fire department by this neighbor and a Wawa store employee. In August, Wawa announced plans to increase the number of stores that had Tesla Supercharger stations to more than 30 by the end of 2020. Currently, 16 Wawa stores feature Tesla Superchargers.

Tesla’s website stated that at the Wawa store in Parsippany, eight 120Kw Superchargers had been installed and were available to Tesla drivers 24/7. Tesla announced a more powerful V3 Supercharger in March which it said would enable drivers to add up to 75 miles of charge to a long-range Model 3 in just five minutes.

Tesla reiterated in its third-quarter earnings report that it was under pressure to expand its Supercharger network to keep up with the number of cars that the firm had on the road. The company told investors, “If we fail to do so in a timely manner, our customers could become dissatisfied, which could adversely affect sales of our vehicles.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com