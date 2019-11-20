Harvard Crimson Editors Criticize Peers for ICE Coverage

Editors of the Harvard Crimson student newspaper are criticizing their peers over the decision to reach out to ICE for comment about campus protests against the federal agency.

According to a report by The College Fix, current and former Crimson editors are criticizing their peers for their decision to reach out to ICE for comment during the reporting process, a normal step in responsible journalism.

Breitbart News reported in October that Harvard student activists were demanding that the editors of the Crimson apologize over their decision to contact ICE in the aftermath of campus protests that were focused on immigration. The Crimson refused to apologize for their decision to simply engage in the journalistic process.

On Monday, Crimson Design Editor Danu Mudannayake published a blog post detailing her concerns. Mudannayake argued that the Harvard student newspaper decision to reach out to ICE made Harvard “weaker.”

“Crimson leadership failed undocumented Harvard affiliates and the larger Harvard community when it refused to address the demands of Act on a Dream’s petition,” Mudannayake wrote. “It hides behind its stated principles of objective journalism as a means to prevent it from engaging critically in a conversation about ethical journalism.”

“As DACA faces uncertainty in the Supreme Court and immigrant families across the country live in fear of ICE and an upwelling of hateful rhetoric, we must unite against hate and injustice,” she added. “The Crimson’s lack of understanding makes our campus weaker at a time when we must stand strong.”

Over 1,000 people have signed a petition that calls on the Crimson to stop contacting ICE for comments on their stories. “In this political climate, a request for comment is virtually the same as tipping them off, regardless of how they are contacted,” the petition reads.

