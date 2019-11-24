Apple Wants Your Three-Year-Old Child to Code

Apple is expanding its “Everyone Can Code” initiative with coding sessions for kids offered in Apple Stores including colorful characters designed to introduce preschoolers to programming.

Tech giant Apple is reportedly launching a new and completely redesigned “Everyone Can Code” curriculum to introduce not only elementary and middle school students to coding, but even three-year-old children. The curriculum includes more resources for teachers and a new guide for students and updated Swift Coding Club materials.

The Silicon Valley giant states that currently, millions of students worldwide use the Everyone Can Code curriculum to develop their coding skills and today people worldwide can register for thousands of free Today at coding sessions take in place in December at all Apple Stores to learn to write code to celebrate Computer Science Education Week.

Tim Cook’s tech giant writes in a post to its Newsroom:

Select stores will also offer special sessions for coders of all ages. Preschool-age kids can try creative pre-coding activities in the new Coding Lab with the Helpsters, a team of vibrant monsters who love to solve problems and are featured in the new live-action preschool series, available now on Apple TV+, from the makers of “Sesame Street.” Participants of all ages can also learn from Apple Distinguished Educators, Apple Entrepreneur Camp innovators, developers and artists. Customers can register for Code with Apple sessions starting today.

Apple will be offering a more advanced curriculum for learners in high school called Develop in Swift which aims to give students the practical tools and techniques they need to qualify for high-skill coding jobs. The program is designed to appeal to those with some coding experience and those starting from scratch. The curriculum offers a free AP Computer Science Principles course and the opportunity to earn industry-recognized certification.

Read the full post from Apple here.

