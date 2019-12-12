Northwestern U. Fines Protesters Who Disrupted Jeff Sessions Speech

Northwestern University has fined several students $125 for their participation in a protest effort against Jeff Sessions back in November. The students were cited with disorderly conduct after they disrupted the event by shouting. The university claimed that some protesters pushed and kicked police officers as they were removed from the event.

According to a report by Campus Reform, Northwestern University has finally punished a group of student protesters that disrupted a November 5 guest lecture event featuring former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Some of those students have been fined $125 by the university’s police department for their participation in the protests that disrupted the Sessions event for five minutes. The students were cited for “disorderly conduct” and “interfering with the duties of a police officer.” Northwestern claimed this week that some of the protesters pushed, grabbed, and even kicked police officers as they attempted to remove them from the venue.

A statement published by the university claims that it was motivated to levy the fine on the student protesters for “disorderly conduct,” in part, because “vigorous debate and free expression” are essential values at Northwestern.

Northwestern supports vigorous debate and free expression, ideals that are core values to our institution. On Nov. 5, those ideals were on display when a student group hosted former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions at Lutkin Hall. Mr. Sessions delivered a 45-minute speech and answered questions for another 30 minutes. During his talk, demonstrators vocally protested his visit. An overwhelming majority of the demonstrators were peaceful and adhered to University policies. A small handful of the demonstrators attempted to disrupt Mr. Sessions’ speech. Following a month-long Northwestern University Police Department (NUPD) investigation, a small number of individuals have been issued citations by NUPD for disorderly conduct and interfering with the duties of a police officer. Each citation carries a maximum fine of $125. The citations are civil actions and do not create a criminal record.

Breitbart News reported in November that student editors at the Northwestern University newspaper had apologized over their decision to simply cover the protest against Sessions. The newspaper was mocked by students and alumni over its decision to apologize for simply engaging in journalism.