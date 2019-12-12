Texas State Prof. Compares Trump ‘America First’ Slogan to KKK on Quiz

Texas State University professor Rebecca Bell-Metereau compared Donald Trump’s “America First” campaign slogan to messaging used by the Ku Klux Klan on a quiz given to students, drawing criticism from Texas Republicans.

According to a report by Campus Reform, Texas State University Professor Rebecca Bell-Metereau has come under scrutiny for her decision to compare the Trump campaign slogan “America First” to messaging used by the Ku Klux Klan.

In a quiz given to students, Bell-Metereau suggested that President Trump’s slogan, “America First,” is based on a “KKK principle.” The question was written to address lessons learned from the Spike Lee film BlacKkKlansman, which was shown in class. A picture of the quiz was taken and uploaded to Twitter by the Texas College Republicans.

“This is completely unacceptable behavior by a professor from [Texas State University.] From articles about how white people ‘shouldn’t exist,’ to a professor associating our president with white supremacists, this university has proven time and again to be an institution of ignorance,” the Texas College Republicans wrote in a tweet.

This is completely unacceptable behavior by a professor from @txst From articles about how white people “shouldn’t exist,” to a professor associating our president with white supremacists, this university has proven time and again to be an institution of ignorance. #txlege pic.twitter.com/xw926Q8Qcw — Texas College Republicans (@txfcr) November 21, 2019

The Texas State University College of Liberal Arts responded on Twitter, arguing that the quiz question was an appropriate extension of the messaging in BlacKkKlansman. The university account also said that the university fights against “bias, prejudice, and racism.”

The question is related to material covered in a course that examines a variety of current films. @TXST strongly affirms a community free of bias, prejudice and racism. #txst — Texas State University College of Liberal Arts (@txstatecola) November 21, 2019

Professor Rebecca Bell-Metereau, a former Democratic candidate for the Texas House of Representatives, told student critics that the questions on the quiz were based in fact. Bell-Metereau claimed that she does not share her political opinions in the classroom.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.