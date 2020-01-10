Boeing Emails: 737 Max Plane Was ‘Designed by Clowns’

Recently leaked internal emails suggest that Boeing may have attempted to manipulate regulators that were scrutinizing the 737 Max Fleet. One employee even went as far as to say that the 737 Max was “designed by clowns.”

A series of internal conversations between Boeing employees suggests that the company was willing to lie and manipulate regulators in order to have the 737 Max fleet approved for commercial flights.

“Yes, I still haven’t been forgiven by god for the covering up I did last year,” one employee wrote in a message from 2018.

“I know but this is what these regulators get when they try and get in the way. they impede progressw (sic),” another employee wrote in 2015.

One Boeing employee criticized his colleagues in a message sent in 2017. “This airplane is designed by clowns, who in turn are supervised by monkeys,” one employee wrote in an internal memo.

In another set of communications, Boeing employees talked Lion Air out of mandating simulator practice on the new airplane for all their pilots, arguing “there is absolutely no reason” for requiring 737 Max simulator practice. Lion Air was one of two airlines suffering major crashes with the 737 Max. The Lion Air crash killed all 189 passengers and crew on board.

The internal messages sent between Boeing employees has caught the attention of Congress. Rep. Peter A. DeFazio (D-OR) said this week that the internal communications“paint a deeply disturbing picture of the lengths Boeing was apparently willing to go to in order to evade scrutiny from regulators, flight crews, and the flying public, even as its own employees were sounding alarms internally.”

