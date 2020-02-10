Watch: Nigel Farage Gives Heckler Advice at George Mason U: ‘You’re a Grown Up, Listen and Ask Questions’

Brexit leader Nigel Farage was confronted by a heckler at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School in Arlington, Virginia, last week. “Why don’t you stay and listen, and ask some questions?” said Farage to the heckler as he left the room, still screaming.

“I’ll tell you what, you’re a grown-up, you can listen and ask questions,” said Farage to a protester who entered the room and began disrupting his speech.

Farage had been invited to speak at George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School by the school’s Federalist Society student group, according to a report by Campus Reform. The incident was caught on video.

Watch below:

“I will leave,” the heckler can be heard saying as Federalist Society members made their way toward him, in an effort to escort the protester out of the room.

“Why don’t you stay and listen?” responded Farage. “Why don’t you stay and listen, and ask some questions? You can’t, can you?”

“Bad luck with the impeachment today,” Farage added, which elicited a response of laughter among the event attendees. “It’s not really going your way, is it? We’ve had three and a half years of these people, both in Britain and in America.”

While the point the heckler was trying to make remains unclear, he can be heard continuing to proclaim his remarks while being walked out of the event.

“Very, very disgraceful behavior. Goodness gracious,” said Farage in an apparent reaction to the protester’s continued disruptive utterance.

“Sorry,” said one individual who appeared to a Federalist Society student member involved in facilitating the event.

“Listen, I’m not sorry at all,” said Farage. “These people are so driven mad, they actually think they are morally superior to those that have a different point of view.”

Farage had been invited to campus to “discuss his reflections on Brexit,” according to the student group’s Facebook post regarding the event.

“It’s too bad [the heckler] decided to conduct himself that way,” said student Sean MacDonald to Campus Reform. “He may have had the opportunity to ask a question at the end that challenged Mr. Farage’s record on whatever issue about which he was upset.”

Student Jameson Broggi, a Federalist Society group member, also offered his reaction to the incident.

“Mr. Farage was willing to let the heckler ask questions during the Q&A,” said Broggi. “But the heckler had no interest in civilized conversation and only wanted to engage in a rude diatribe talking over Mr. Farage.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.