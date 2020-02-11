Dartmouth Officials Allow Green New Deal Protesters to Crash Classes

Officials at Dartmouth College looked the other way this week when a group of leftist student activists disrupted classes to bring attention to their support for the Green New Deal.

According to a report by the College Fix, students at Dartmouth College are interrupting classes to promote leftist agendas. Many of the student activists have focused their recent efforts on promoting the Green New Deal in classrooms around Dartmouth’s campus.

The practice of disrupting class to promote leftist causes was chronicled in the Dartmouth Review at the end of January. The report by Kevin W. Berguis describes a student named Katie that would frequently interrupt classes and guilt professors into letting her use class time to promote her causes.

For months, Katie has been entering classes to advocate her organization’s left-wing agenda. The process usually begins as follows. Once class begins, Katie spontaneously arrives, where she asks the professor if she can give a quick presentation. The professor, often reluctant to say no, begrudgingly complies, allowing her to deliver her message. My first encounter with Katie was when she visited my Geography 18: Urbanization & the Environment class. She proceeded to introduce herself and share the “really great things” her organization advocates for, also known as the leftist laundry list. Then, she asked us to fill out cards, on which we were to indicate political matters important to us from a list of options, as well as provide our contact information. As seen in the card photo, the selection of issues is heavily slanted—of course there is no mention of the economy or immigration enforcement, since such concepts do not exist within the increasingly leftwards-shifting Democratic Party.

However, Katie, whose last name was omitted from the report, is not even a student at Dartmouth College. Despite this, many students have reported that their professors have permitted Katie to interrupt their classes to discuss the leftist agenda.

