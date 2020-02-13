College Admissions Bribe Scandal: Court Releases Fake Resume of Lori Loughlin’s Daughter

Recently published court documents revealed the list of fake accomplishments that actress Lori Loughlin’s daughter used to gain admission to the University of Southern California as part of the “Varsity Blues” college admissions bribery scandal.

On Tuesday, the New York Times published the fake resume that was used by Olivia Jade Giannulli to gain admission to USC. Giannulli’s parents, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Massimo Giannulli, allegedly paid $500,000 to have their two daughters admitted to USC as part of the “Varsity Blues” admissions bribery scheme.

The resume lists many rowing accomplishments that Olivia Jade purportedly achieved. It claims that Giannulli participated in the Head of the Charles races in Boston in 2016 and 2017, the Head of the American race between 2015 and 2017, and the Head of the Lagoon races between 2016 and 2017. It also claims that she was a Gold Medal at the San Diego crew classic in 2016 and a Silver medal at the 2015 U.S. Rowing Southwest Regional Junior Championships.

The only problem? None of that happened. There is no evidence that Giannulli ever participated in competitive rowing.

People Magazine reported this week that a source close to the family claims that Lori Loughlin did not create the fake resume. The report seems to suggest that William “Rick” Singer, the mastermind behind a significant portion of the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, may have created the resume for Giannulli.

“They didn’t have anything to do with it,” the source said. “The handwritten part isn’t in any of their writing. They don’t even know enough about crew to know what awards are prestigious or not.￼ They are not capable of falsifying a résumé like that, because that’s not their world.”

