Harmeet Dhillon: Corrupt Democrat Officials Bigger Threat to Election Integrity than Russia

First Amendment lawyer and Republican national committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon spoke to Breitbart News during CPAC in an interview that covered corrupt electoral practices by Democrats, big tech censorship, and bought-and-paid-for “conservative” institutions.

“This year I’m very concerned about the election being stolen by legal and illegal means, be they big tech censorship, be they ballot-stuffing practices by the Democrats, ballot harvesting,” said Dhillon.

“The United States Department of Justice has not, unfortunately, been as aggressive as it could be on enforcing the Help America Vote Act and the National Voter Registration Act that have requirements regarding voter registration.”

“Big states like California, which has over 40 million people, and some other liberal states, and frankly some conservative jurisdictions as well have done a pretty poor job of making sure that only current people entitled to vote are actually voting.”

Dhillon said that corrupt Democrat officials are “definitely” a bigger election interference threat than Vladimir Putin and Russia.

“Another threat is definitely big corporations assisting the oligarchs in attempting to influence the outcome of the elections, either by suppressing conservative viewpoints, manipulating the truth, putting fake fact-checking labels on posts that are out there.”

“They are lying to Congress,” Dhillon said of tech companies that have assured lawmakers that they aren’t biased and don’t manually interfere with search results.

“Unfortunately, the Congress members are, many of them, technologically illiterate. They don’t know the right questions to ask, and they don’t have the competence to ask the follow-up questions that are required, and apparently neither do their staff, so they aren’t held accountable for this.”

“They are effectively giving an in-kind contribution to the Democratic candidate,” Dhillon said of tech companies that suppress election ads supporting Republican candidates such as Marsha Blackburn.

Dhillon also drew attention to Big Tech’s infiltration of the D.C. swamp.

“Politicians on both sides of the aisle are getting big contributions from these big tech companies, and they’re effectively paying protection money to these politicians to look the other way.”

“They have managed, with their protection money, purchase opinions from all of the major conservative think tanks to varying degrees. Even CPAC has had Google as a sponsor here.”

“This is an issue, Allum, that’s actually much broader even than our American election. It’s an issue of global domination, it’s an issue of China utilizing censorship tools from these big tech companies to suppress their own people, to put people in digital cages. That’s a huge problem. And it’s a problem that could end up affecting the liberty of all of us.”

