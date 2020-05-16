Elon Musk to Facebook AI Chief: ‘Facebook Sucks’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted at Facebook’s head of AI that “Facebook sucks” following an argument about artificial intelligence.

The Independent reports that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk got into an argument this week on Twitter with Jerome Pesenti, Facebook’s head of AI. During the conversation, Musk simply stated that “Facebook sucks.”

Facebook sucks — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 14, 2020

Musk’s comments came after Pesenti criticized Musk’s knowledge of artificial intelligence following a CNBC report stated that multiple anonymous AI researchers stated that they believe Musk’s views on the technology is off base.

Previously, Musk has warned that AI will become as intelligent as humans and could threaten the existence of humanity, stating that “there’s a five to 10 percent chance of success [of making AI safe]”.

An AI executive speaking to CNBC stated that “A large proportion of the community think he’s [Musk] a negative distraction.” The executive added: “He is sensationalist, he veers wildly between openly worrying about the downside risk of the technology and then hyping the AGI (artificial general intelligence) agenda. Whilst his very real accomplishments are acknowledged, his loose remarks lead to the general public having an unrealistic understanding of the state of AI maturity.”

AGI stands for “artificial general intelligence” which is a hypothetical benchmark whereby a machine can learn anything that a human is capable of learning. This is different from “standard” artificial intelligence which is when a machine can carry out a task a human could such as voice recognition or image sorting.

On Twitter, Pesenti stated that many people in the AI community would be happy to criticize Musk publicly, adding that Musk “has no idea what he is talking about when he talks about AI. There is no such thing as AGI and we are nowhere near matching human intelligence.”

Musk simply replied, “Facebook sucks.” Facebook declined to give an official statement on the issue bu Pesenti stated that it was his “personal opinion” that Musk does not understand AI but that others at the company including Yann LeCun, a professor at New York University and a Chief AI Scientist at Facebook and Edward Grefenstette, a Facebook AI Research Scientist, all agreed.

