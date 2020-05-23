Police: New York Man Murdered Father During Zoom Video Chat

A recent report states that a man from Long Island’s Amityville village in New York City was stabbed to death by his son while chatting with friends via the video conferencing app Zoom.

BBC News reports that police say 72-year-old Dwight Powers of Long Island’s Amityville Village was attacked by his son, 32-year-old Thomas Scully-Powers, during a live video chat with friendsvia the Zoom video conferencing app.

Powers was reportedly chatting with 20 other participants in a Zoom meeting when he was attacked by his son who allegedly stabbed him to death. Chat guests called the police and within an hour, Thomas Scully-Powers was being held by police and was charged with second-degree murder.

Suffolk County police said in a statement that further information would be provided once the suspect, who himself sustained minor injuries, was treated and discharged from the hospital. Police stated that they were alerted of the incident on Thursday afternoon after several of the guests on the Zoom call witnessed Powers fall over but it took some time for the police to locate the house where the incident took place.

Some of the guests on the call may have witnessed the attack but it was not clear why type of meeting was being held on the conference call. ABC News reports that Scully-Powers allegedly stabbed Powers multiple times in his back, neck and torso with multiple different knives.

A witness who did not wish to be identified stated: “Bedsheets were being ripped off the bed by a gentleman who appeared to be naked as well as bald and he had a tattoo on his left arm, and then he placed the bedsheets on the floor as if he was covering something up.”

Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini commented: “By the defendant’s own admissions, he brutally stabbed his own father repeatedly until he was certain he was dead.” Scully-Powers reportedly jumped from the second-floor window of the home and ran on foot but was apprehended nearby at 12:57 PM.

