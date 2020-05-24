Free Speech Platform Parler Won’t Censor ‘Plandemic’ Documentary Banned by Silicon Valley

“Parler will preserve content, asserts no authority and invites critical thinking. Parler leaves freedom of choice to the People to make up their own minds.”

Plandemic has been viewed several million times across multiple platforms since being released on May 4. Silicon Valley giants decided to ban the video for allegedly violating their terms of service regarding “misinformation.”

The documentary has generated controversy over its skeptical view of mass vaccination programs and its critical take on Dr. Anthony Fauci and the advice given by experts to stop the spread of the Chinese virus, including stay-at-home guidelines and masks.

In the video, former scientific research Judy Mikovits claims that public health officials and medical companies are seeking to profit from the pandemic.

Parler, which was founded in 2018, said it doesn’t mine or sell user data, and doesn’t censor content based on politics or ideology.

Big tech platforms like Twitter and Facebook have come under fire from conservatives who say that the companies are biased against right-of-center points of view and falsely portray themselves as neutral platforms

