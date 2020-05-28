Multiple College Democrat Groups Refuse to Support Joe Biden over Tara Reade Allegations

College Democrat organizations around the country have expressed reservations about supporting Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Several groups have called for a comprehensive investigation into Tara Reade’s accusation that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993.

According to a report by Campus Reform, many College Democrats organizations have yet to embrace Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over concerns about Tara Reade’s claim that Biden sexually assaulted her on Capitol Hill in 1993.

A group called the Young Democrats expressed concern with figures in the Democratic party that have failed to uphold their own principles. For example, they accused actress Alyssa Milano, a MeToo movement figure that defended Biden against Reade’s allegations, of being a “careerist grifter.”

“I find it both rich and sad that prominent liberals (the bane of a socialists existence) have recanted and vanished from the #MeToo movement. Alyssa Milano removed it from her bio, as if she could make more clear that she was always just a careerist grifter,” the group said in a statement. “Biden’s press secretary Symone Sanders deleted old tweets in support of Blasey-Ford, an almost Stalinist rewriting of history to accommodate their guilty and bloody-handed senile candidate.”

The Washington D.C. College Democrats published a statement at the beginning of May in which the group called on Biden to release all of his Senate files. Some analysts have suggested that a collection at the University of Delaware may contain documents pertaining to Reade’s accusation.

Thus, we are calling on Mr. Biden to open all of his Senate files, including those housed at the University of Delaware, to this investigation. No individual of any political party seeking public office, especially the office of President of the United States, should be above scrutiny, particularly with an issue as serious as sexual assault. In addition, we unequivocally condemn any and all attempts to silence women who speak out about their experience with sexual assault and harassment, including efforts to vilify those supporting survivors like Ms. Reade.

Breitbart News reported that Biden claimed his papers could not be released because they could be used against him. Biden said, “The fact is, that there’s are a lot of things — speeches I’ve made, positions I’ve taken, interviews that I did overseas with people, all of those things relating to my job. And the idea that they would all be made public, and the fact while I was running for public office, they could really be taken out of context.”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.