Facebook Will Block Ads from Foreign State-Controlled Media like Sputnik

Social media giant Facebook reportedly plans to block ads in America from foreign state-controlled media entities such as China’s People’s Daily. The company will also add “state-backed” label to regular posts by foreign state-controlled media.

On Thursday, Facebook stated that it would soon be blocking state-controlled media outlets from purchasing advertising in the United States, Axios reports. The firm also plans to introduce new labels to provide users with transparency around ads and posts from state-controlled outlets.

Facebook’s Head of Security Policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, stated that the company hasn’t seen many examples so far of foreign governments using advertising to promote manipulative content to Facebook users in the United States, but that the platform is taking pre-emptive action ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

From this week, state-backed media outlets such as Russia’s Sputnik, China’s People’s Daily, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, and others will have labels added to their posts and be blocked from purchasing advertising aimed at the U.S. market. Facebook is working with experts around the world to evaluate the list of outlets that it classifies as “state-backed.”

The labels will appear on the state-backed outlet’s Facebook page in the platform’s ad library and will be labeled on organic posts in the United States. Outlets that receive the “state-backed” label will not be able to buy ads to promote their content to users in the United States.

Reuters reports that on Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang stated that social media firms should not create obstacles for media agencies, saying: “We hope that the relevant social media platform can put aside the ideological bias and hold an open and accepting attitude towards each country’s media role.”

In the future, similar labels will be applied across Facebook’s other platforms such as Instagram, but for now, the labels will only exist on Facebook in the United States.

