Study: Children Spend Nearly as Much Time Watching China’s TikTok as YouTube

According to a recent study, children aged between four and 15 spend 85 minutes per day watching YouTube compared with 80 minutes per day spent watching the Chinese-owned video app TikTok.

TechCrunch reports that a recent study by digital safety app maker Qustodio has revealed that children between the ages of four and 15 are almost spending nearly as much time viewing the Chinese-owned video app TikTok as they are watching YouTube videos.

The data for the study was provided by 60,000 families with children aged between four and 15 in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Spain. The research examines children’s online habits from February 2019 to April 2020, taking into account the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic, and focuses mainly on four categories of mobile apps: Online video, social media, video games, and education.

Children are now reportedly watching twice as many videos per day as they did as recently as four years ago. The report claims that 69 percent of kids in the U.S., 74 percent of kids in the UK, and 88 percent of kids in Spain use the YouTube app daily. The YouTube app designed specifically for younger children, YouTube Kids, is only used by 7 percent in the US and 10 percent of kids in the U.K. The app was reportedly not even used in Spain.

From May 2019 throughout February 2020, the average minutes per day that children spent on TikTok increased by 116 percent in the United States to reach 82 minutes. It went up by 97 percent in the UK to reach 69 minutes nad 150 percent in Spain to reach 60 minutes.

Qustodio’s report noted:

We now live in a world with an estimated 25 billion connected devices worldwide. Many of those in the hands of children. Today, on average, a child in the U.S. watches nearly 100 minutes of YouTube per day, a child in the U.K. spends nearly 70 minutes on TikTok per day, a child in Spain plays Roblox over 90 minutes a day,” it said. “The world is not going to return to the way things were, because screen-time rates were already increasing. COVID-19 just accelerated the process.

