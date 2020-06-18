Berkeley Will Rename Washington and Jefferson Elementary Schools for BLM

Two elementary schools named after George Washington and Thomas Jefferson in Berkeley, California, announced this week that they will change their names to comply with increasing demands for political correctness. The Berkeley Unified School District also announced a “Black Joy Campaign” to bring “racial equity” training to students and teachers.

According to a local news report, two elementary schools in Berkeley, California, announced this week that they will change their names. Jefferson and Washington Elementary Schools will both seek new names because both Founding Fathers owned slaves.

The Berkeley Unified School District announced this week that they will change the names of Jefferson and Washington Elementary Schools to support recent efforts in the area by the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Noting that Black Lives Matter protests have swept the nation as demonstrators demand justice in response to the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and far too many other Black Americans to list, the Resolution In Support of Black Lives Matter includes the following action steps…Initiate a School Renaming Process for Jefferson and Washington Elementary Schools in accordance with the District’s policies,” the press release reads.

The Berkeley Unified School District also announced that it would introduce a year-round “Black Joy Campaign” which will include racial equity training for students and teachers in the district.

Breitbart News reported this week that a statue of Thomas Jefferson was torn down by protesters in Portland, Oregon. “We’re taking this city back,” one Portland protester said. “One school at a time. One racist statue at a time.”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.