Washington & Lee Professors Call for Removal of Robert E. Lee’s Name from University

100 Professors at Washington & Lee University are calling for the removal of General Robert E. Lee’s from the university’s name. In 1870 the university’s name was changed from Washington University after Lee assumed the role of university president.
According to a report by Campus Reform, faculty members at Washington & Lee University are calling for a change to the university’s name. The report claims that more than 100 professors at the university have called on administrators to erase the university’s relationship with Robert E. Lee. The most significant change would involve changing the university’s name.
Professor Jim Casey told the Richmond Times-Dispatch said that many faculty members agree that removing Lee from the university’s name would be an appropriate change.
“Everyone who was in that conversation feels that the best thing for our institution is to drop our affiliation with Lee,” Casey said. “Of course there were people who did not participate in the conversation, but for those who did, there was not one voice suggesting that this was not the right thing to do.”
Professor Dominica Radulescu claims that a change to the university’s name will help end its association with the Confederacy. “I will support it because it is an issue of moral responsibility and urgency to put to rest the university’s uncritical association with the Confederacy,” Radulescu said. “It is anachronistic and it contradicts the very core values that the university is trying to uphold.”
Washington & Lee University spokeswoman Drewry Sackett said that administrators have not received a formal proposal for a name change from the faculty.
“We are aware that there are faculty members discussing a resolution, but nothing has been presented to the administration,” Sackett said.
