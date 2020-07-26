UPenn Students Want ‘Pro-Black Lives Matter’ Prof Fired for Saying Publishing Industry Isn’t Racist

University of Pennsylvania Professor Carlin Romano, who describes himself as “pro-Black Lives Matter,” is facing calls for his termination over comments he made in which he argued that the publishing industry is not racist. Hundreds of students have signed a petition that calls for Romano to be fired.

According to a report by The College Fix, University of Pennsylvania Professor Carlin Romano is fighting back against calls for his termination over a remark he made about the American publishing industry.

After one of his colleagues argued that the publishing industry “stifles black voices” and benefits from “white supremacy,” Romano fired back.

“Many of the writers cited in the letter‘s own list would never have been published if not for ecumenical, good-willed white editors and publishers who fought for the publication of black writers,” Romano wrote. “Both of these statements are calumnies on multiple generations of white editors and publishers.”

“Equating American book publishing with American police departments […] is ridiculous,” Romano added.

Just days after his comment, a student petition that calls for Romano’s termination received over 200 signatures. The petition asks administrators to prevent Romano from teaching at the University of Pennsylvania “ever again.”

“The Annenberg Center for Communication put out a statement in June 2020 that “Black Lives Matter” and that you are horrified by institutional racism and police violence. We are asking you to act on this statement and prohibit Carlin Romano from teaching at Penn this fall or ever again,” the petition reads.

In a statement to his colleagues, Romano claims that he is a strong proponent of diversity in the literary field.

“I myself have probably written more articles and reviews about Philadelphia’s black literature and traditions in my 25 years at the [Philadelphia] Inquirer than anyone living, black or white,” Romano wrote in an email.

“I am pro-Black Lives Matter. I am in favor of greater diversity in the book publishing business. I am not racist, not by a long shot,” Romano finished.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.