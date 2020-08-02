UPenn Lets Student Groups Donate Funding to Black Lives Matter

The University of Pennsylvania recently adopted a policy that will permit student organizations to donate their funding to political causes. Various student groups at the university have launched efforts to raise money for the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to a report by Campus Reform, student organizations at the University of Pennsylvania are now permitted to donate to political causes. The change was implemented after student government leaders urged administrators to reverse the policy in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

In a statement, the University of Pennsylvania’s Associate Director of Activities Rodney Robinson announced that students would be permitted to donate their funds to non-profit organizations.

“There has not been a time in our history where groups have broadly had excess revenue that was not intended to support future programming and organizational needs,” Robinson wrote. “But these are extraordinary times and, in response, a process has been created to accommodate student interest in using funds to support not-profit organizations in this time of greatest need.”

The Penn Bloomers, a comedy sketch group, announced that it will continue its fundraising efforts. The group had previously used alumni donations to support the Philadelphia Bail Fund, a non-profit that posts bail for those that cannot afford to pay.

Student Activities Council chair Grayson Peters said that students are eager to donate funds to various social causes.

“We’re all incredibly excited that student groups are able to use the money that they have worked for, the money that they have earned, in the ways they wish,” Peters said in a short comment.

