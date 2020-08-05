FBI Raids Home of YouTube Star Jake Paul

FBI agents raided the California home of YouTube star Jake Paul on Wednesday. According to local media reports, a search warrant was served as part of the raid.

An FBI spokesperson would not confirm what led to the raid, but did say that it was in connection with an “ongoing investigation,” and that a related search warrant has been sealed by a judge, according to a report by CBS Los Angeles.

No arrests were planned, according to the FBI, which raided the home in Calabasas, California.

The report added that last month, Calabasas mayor David J. Shapiro said that the city was considering taking legal action against Paul for throwing a party at his house in which attendees did not wear masks or engage in social distancing in order to follow new rules implemented in the wake of the Chinese virus pandemic.

While it remains unclear exactly why the FBI raided Paul’s house on Wednesday, 23-year-old Jake Paul, and his older brother, 25-year-old Logan Paul, who is also a YouTube star, are no strangers to scandals and legal trouble.

Last month, police received “hundreds of tips” about the YouTube star “looting” Scottsdale Fashion Square mall. Paul was reportedly charged by police in Scottsdale, Arizona with allegedly participating in looting and riots that took place in the city sparked by the death of George Floyd.

Last year, a woman reported to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that she had been drugged at a party at Jake Paul’s house.

In 2018, a man was charged with abusing a tiger cub which had appeared in a YouTube video posted by Jake’s brother, Logan Paul. In 2017, Logan Paul fell under fire for posting a video filmed in Aokigahara, the Japanese “suicide forest,” which included footage of a dead body.

