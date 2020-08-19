Newt Gingrich: Too Much Power Is Concentrated in the Hands of Big Tech CEOs

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich appeared with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily to discuss Google and Big Tech. Gingrich decried Google’s ability to “pick and choose who they want to enable to communicate in the world.”

Marlow discussed Gingrich’s prolific writing career and the upcoming presidential election before stating: “I’ve heard through the grapevine that you’re getting increasingly interested in Big Tech censorship and what I believe is Silicon Valley’s attempt to manipulate this election and make sure the President loses, have you given this a lot of deep thought? I want hear your wisdom on it.”

Gingrich replied: “I think you have too much power concentrated in a handful of corporate CEO’s who are all left-wingers, all live in the same neighborhood, and all dislike all of us who are Pro-Trump and Pro-Conservative and Pro-Traditional America. I think at some point they’re gonna end up as public utilities having to report to some kind of system that prevents this kind of bias. It’s absurd to watch Twitter — or all these instances at Breitbart, you look at what Google did you ought to be able to sue them for damages because they have to see themselves as common carriers not as a system that’s able to pick and choose who they want to enable to communicate in the world.”

Marlow asked Gingrich how he would navigate Washington where Google spends money to gain influence and consolidate its power. “Where would you start if you’re a place like Breitbart trying to find justice?” asked Marlow.

Gingrich replied: “I would file two lawsuits, one for damages economically and the other would not be a lawsuit but I’d file at the Federal Trade Commission and say that its very clear by the way they’re using their power that they clearly have now a monopoly power structure and that’s a violation of our antitrust position and the FTC should investigate them thoroughly and just the act of filing those two would begin to communicate to the American people just how bad they are and how dangerous they are.”

