Report: Northwestern U. Accepted $340 Million from Qatar

A new report reveals that the prestigious Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, has accepted $340 million in donations from the nation of Qatar since 2012. Despite the documented relationship between the university and Qatar, Northwestern is not among the many institutions facing an investigation by Congress over financial entanglement with foreign nations.

According to a report by the College Fix, Northwestern University has faced scrutiny this week over a report that suggests that it has accepted millions in foreign donations from Qatar. Northwestern is just the latest in a line of American universities and colleges that have reportedly accepted massive donations from foreign benefactors.

Breitbart News reported in August that Congress had launched an investigation into the financial relationship between America’s top universities and foreign nations. In May, The Biden Center at the University of Pennsylvania was criticized over its alleged failure to disclose $70 million in donations from China between 2017 and 2019.

In 2019, the Clarion Project published a report in which they revealed that an organization called The Qatar Foundation has a financial relationship with Texas A&M, Virginia Commonwealth, Cornell, Carnegie Mellon, Northwestern, and Georgetown. The report claims that The Qatar Foundation exploits its relationship with American universities to promote Islamic teachings.

When reached this week by the College Fix, the Department of Education said that Northwestern University is not currently facing an investigation over its financial ties to Qatar.

However, Department of Education Press Secretary Angela Morabito said that Americans are entitled to know which colleges and universities are accepting funding from foreign nations.

“American students and taxpayers are entitled to transparency from schools that receive funding from foreign countries and individuals or their agents. This work is especially important because we know some institutions solicit and accept large sums of foreign funding from nations hostile to our national security and economic interests,” Morabito said.

