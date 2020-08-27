U. of Pittsburgh Bans 8 Students from Campus for Coronavirus Violations

The University of Pittsburgh has announced that it has suspended eight students over violations of its coronavirus mitigation policies. Although the students will be unable to access the campus, they will still be permitted to attend class remotely. The university announced that it has labeled the students “persona non grata.” The move comes just a week after the school placed nine fraternities and sororities on interim suspension for violating policies.

According to a local news report, the University of Pittsburgh suspended eight students this week over their refusal to comply with coronavirus mitigation policies. Two weeks after students returned to campus, the University of Pittsburgh, which as nearly 30,000 students, has reported just 11 positive cases.

University spokesperson Kevin Zwick announced that the university suspended eight students this week over violation of mitigation policies. Zwick did not provide details on how the students violated the policies.

“Pitt has placed eight students on interim persona non grata status, meaning these students are restricted from campus and all university facilities,” Zwick said. “These students can still take classes remotely.”

Zwick said that the university will continue to sanction students that violate mitigation policy. “While this figure shows the majority of Pitt students are respecting health and safety guidelines, the university will continue to take action when bad behavior puts our campus community at risk,” Zwick said.

Last week, the University of Pittsburgh placed nine fraternities and sororities on interim suspension over violations of the university’s health and safety guidelines.

Breitbart News reported this week that Boston University has announced plans to suspend students that attend large social gatherings.

