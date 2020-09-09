ACLU Staffer Criticizes Transylvania U. for Accepting Nick Sandmann

An ACLU official based in Kentucky criticized Transylvania University’s decision to admit Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic student who found himself at the center of a media frenzy in January 2019 after a viral encounter with a Native American protester in Washington, D.C.

According to a report by the National Review, ACLU official Samuel Crankshaw criticized Transylvania University’s decision to admit Nick Sandmann, who started as a freshman at the Kentucky college in August.

ACLU of Kentucky official Samuel Crankshaw published a Facebook post in which he criticized the university’s decision to admit Sandmann. According to the New York Post, Crenshaw has since deleted his comment.

“Does anyone else think it’s a bit of a stain on Transylvania University for accepting Nick Sandman [sic]? I’m sure it’s a “both sides” defense, but it’s pretty counter to their mission and another instance of there not actually being equal sides to an issue,” Crankshaw wrote.

Transylvania University Professor Avery Tompkins shared the post and claimed that he will file a complaint with the administration if Sandmann misbehaves in one of his courses.

“If he were to cause problems by being disruptive, trolling, or engaging in unethical behavior of any kind, I would immediately document it (just like I would for any student doing the same thing)…and he would just be putting himself in a position for me to file a conduct report,” Tompkins wrote.

Shortly thereafter, after Tompkins received criticism for his remarks, he issued an apology. “I want to apologize for my mistake in singling out a student and any misunderstandings that arose from that,” Tompkins wrote.

Breitbart News reported in August that Sandmann was hired by Mitch McConnell’s campaign to serve as the grassroots director. Sandmann settled a defamation lawsuit against CNN in January for an undisclosed amount.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.