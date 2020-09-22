Coronavirus ‘Circuit Breaker:’ U. of Utah Shuts Down Classes for 2 Weeks

The University of Utah announced this week that it will shut down its campus for two weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus and to prepare for the upcoming vice presidential debate that will take place on campus. Over the summer, health experts at the university devised a “circuit breaker” strategy for coronavirus mitigation, which mandated a two-week pause of in-person classes in the middle of the semester.

At the beginning of the semester, the university announced that they were implementing a “circuit breaker” approach, which involved a two-week pause on in-person classes in the middle of the semester to mitigate the spread. The pause was coordinated around the upcoming vice presidential debate, which is scheduled to take place in Kingsbury Hall on the university’s campus on October 7.

“The idea of a “circuit breaker” was based on models developed by University of Utah Health experts with the goal of creating a pause in the middle of the semester to help reduce the number of COVID-19 infections,” the statement read. “The university was already scheduled to shift to online coursework around the vice presidential debate and decided to extend online-only classes for an extra week to help reduce possible COVID-19 infections on campus.”

