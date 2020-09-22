Tulane U. Contract Worker Sues After Being Shot During Public Masturbation Arrest

A 28-year-old man who worked for Tulane University’s dining service claims that his rights were violated when he was shot by a police officer after an altercation on campus after he was allegedly found masturbating in front of a coworker. Taivon Aples was reportedly shot by an officer after he resisted arrest on the university’s campus.

Aples reportedly exposed himself to a colleague when he went to pick up his paycheck in August 2019. “Aples allegedly told an employee at the office that he was waiting for his orientation check. Police said the employee had walked back to his office when Aples suddenly showed up in the doorway,” the Times-Picayune reported at the time. “According to police, Aples stared at the other employee, exposed himself and began masturbating.”

Shortly thereafter, local police obtained a warrant for Aples’ arrest. When he returned to retrieve his next paycheck, police officers were waiting to arrest him. According to the report, Aples began to drive away when officers approached him. The officers reportedly shot at Aples’ when he accelerated towards them. Aples, suffering from a gunshot, collided with another vehicle shortly after escaping the campus perimeter. He reportedly had his young son in the car who was uninjured.

This month, Aples filed a lawsuit against Tulane University in which he claimed that his civil rights were violated during the altercation. The Times-Picayune reports that Aples is seeking “damages for pain and suffering, mental anguish and emotional distress, among other things.”

