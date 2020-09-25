Video: College Students Reject SCOTUS Pick – Before Announcement

In interviews with Campus Reform this week, students pushed back against President Donald Trump’s pick to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court of the United States. The problem? President Trump had not selected a replacement at the time of the interviews.

“So Trump has actually just announced who he’s going to choose as a replacement. What is your initial reaction to his pick?” interviewer Eduardo Neret asked a group of surprised students.

“It’s scary and definitely unsettling as a woman to hear that,” one young woman said.

“It is…it was Jim Cotton? Right? Tim Cotton? Something like that,” another student asked. The student went on to express concern that Trump’s unnamed selection will overturn Roe v. Wade.

“The last thing we need right now is Trump basically ramming through someone who, given his record, is probably going to be an unqualified hack who will just do whatever he says,” another student added.

“I think it would be unfair to say that like he’s the sole reason it’s going to continue or not continue, but I think just as a part of the system, he would probably play some role in that,” one student said.

