Poll: 94% of College Democrats Want to Defund the Police

A new poll has revealed that 94 percent of college democrats support recent pushes to defund the police. 61 percents of young democrats also believe that rioting and looting are valid forms of protest.

According to a report by the College Fix, a new poll of 1,500 students revealed that 94 percent of Democratic college students believe that American police forces should be defunded as a consequence for acts of police brutality.

Although 94 percent of Democratic respondents said they supported proposals that include decreasing police funds, only 13 percent of Republican respondents said that they agreed.

The same poll revealed that 61 percent of Democratic college students believe that rioting and looting are a valid form of protest.

“I take a four year education and feel just barely qualified after working my ass off and these guys get to walk around with guns after a couple months? Nah. Defunding the police only sounds radical until you realize we’ve been defunding education for decades,” a student from Seattle University said.

“It is entirely possible to defund the police by investing more resources into other community programs/other professionals,” a student at the University of North Carolina said.

Other students were not as supportive of the proposal to divert funding from the police. “Go ahead and defund the police you idiots. Crime will only go up. It’s literally the worst thing you can do,” a student from Miami University said.

Breitbart News reported at the beginning of June that young, college-educated Americans were most likely to support riot protests as a counter to social injustice. 58 percent of young and college-educated Americans said that the recent riot protests were “fully or partially justified.”

