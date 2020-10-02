Twitter: Verified Users Wish Death on Trump, Violating Platform’s Rules

Twitter allowed wishes of death against President Donald Trump from its verified leftist users to stay on the platform Friday morning after the President announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus. Twitter clearly states that “hoping that someone dies as a result of a serious disease” is a violation of the platform’s terms of service, but has not taken widespread action against its “blue check” users.

“It’s been against my moral identity to tweet this for the past four years, but, I hope he dies,” tweeted Zara Rahim, a former national spokeswoman for Hillary Clinton’s campaign and Obama White House staffer. The tweet was initially highlighted by conservative producer and direction Robby Starbuck. This was just one prominent example of Twitter verified users wishing death on Trump. Some have deleted their comments and others have set their accounts private as a result of backlash.

She tried to delete her horrible tweet but @ZaraRahim is a communications person so she knows, the internet is forever. After finding out Trump had coronavirus, the former Obama WH staffer and Clinton National Spokeswoman tweeted "I hope he dies". pic.twitter.com/ZQ9cRjb7P7 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 2, 2020

Starbuck noted how the tweets violate Twitter’s rules. “‘Wishing, hoping or calling for serious harm on a person or a group of people’ is a major violation of Twitter’s terms of service,”

“Let’s see if [Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey] and @Twitter enforce this on all the leftists wishing, hoping and calling for serious harm to President Trump,” he added.

"Wishing, hoping or calling for serious harm on a person or a group of people" is a major violation of Twitter’s terms of service. Let’s see if @Jack and @Twitter enforce this on all the leftists wishing, hoping and calling for serious harm to President Trump. Here’s their rule. pic.twitter.com/XK4pUDKb0o — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 2, 2020

Twitter’s rules regarding abusive behavior state that that the platform does “not tolerate content that wishes, hopes or expresses a desire for death, serious bodily harm or fatal disease against an individual or group of people.

“This includes, but is not limited to: Hoping that someone dies as a result of a serious disease e.g., ‘I hope you get cancer and die,'” the Twitter Rules further clarify. But the rules didn’t stop a long list of verified accounts contributing their hopes that the President dies.

“I hope they both die,” wrote California congressional candidate Steve Cox.

No I’m not. I hope they both die. — Steve Cox (@RealSteveCox) October 2, 2020

“I hope he suffers through this and dies as he’s losing on election night,” tweeted Lisa Curry.

I hope he suffers through this and dies as he’s losing on election night. — A$AP CURRY (@lisa_curry) October 2, 2020

“I hope they die!” tweeted a musical started known as Must Die.

I hope they die! — MUST DIE! (@MUSTDIEmusic) October 2, 2020

“I ONLY EVER WANTED YOU TO SUFFER,” added the entertainer.

I ONLY EVER WANTED YOU TO SUFFER https://t.co/7wVRsZeGlF — MUST DIE! (@MUSTDIEmusic) October 2, 2020

“This might be my favorite so far,” tweeted filmmaker Mike Diva in response to a pro-coronavirus meme.

This might be my favorite so far 👏🏻 — ◢ M i k e D i v a ◣ (@mikediva) October 2, 2020

“yeah, the irony of trump catching a disease he let thousands and thousands of people die of it quite delicious,” added YouTube music critic Anthony Fantano, who didn’t waste an opportunity to mention his vegan diet.

yeah, the irony of trump catching a disease he let thousands and thousands of people die of is quite delicious. even if it wasn't vegan, i wouldn't stop eating it. — thee anthony fantano (@theneedledrop) October 2, 2020

“If he dies, it is what it is,” said Khandaghabadi.

If he dies, it is what it is. https://t.co/FYfD845toW — Khandaghabadi (@darksheikftf) October 2, 2020

“I don’t feel bad about hoping he dies because I’ve been hoping that since 2015,” added Daniel Golson.

I don't feel bad about hoping he dies because I've been hoping that since 2015 — Daniel Golson (@dsgolson) October 2, 2020

“So Trump got COVID huh… Welp if he dies he dies,” tweeted Vstylez.

So Trump got COVID huh… Welp if he dies he dies… ©️Drago — IG: @Vstylez (@Vstylez) October 2, 2020

“‘Hypocrite Donald Trump claims to be pro-life, dies,'” wrote the Gravel Institute, which purports to be a leftist response to PragerU.

"Hypocrite Donald Trump claims to be pro-life, dies" — Gravel Institute (@GravelInstitute) October 2, 2020

“LMFAO TRUMP GONNA DIE,” tweeted Sober Rob.

LMFAO TRUMP GONNA DIE — SOBER ROB (@sober_rob) October 2, 2020

“die,” wrote Phil Nolan.

die — Phil Nolan (@nilpholan) October 2, 2020

“For once, I’m rooting for the virus,” said Simon Abrams’s Vault of Horrors.

For once, I’m rooting for the virus. — Simon Abrams’s Vault of Horrors (@simonsaybrams) October 2, 2020

“time to die please,” tweeted Chastity.

time to die please — chastity (@chastitysongs) October 2, 2020

“PLS DIE PLS DIE PLS DIE,” wrote producer nedarb.

PLS DIE PLS DIE PLS DIE https://t.co/xolkdnZSpX — nedarb (@NEDARBNAGROM) October 2, 2020

“I’m not one to laugh at other people’s suffering, but…. HAHAHAHAHAHAHA,” wrote Danielle Muscato. “Burn in hell you mother fucker.”

“A nice thing about this is that he’s still around to see how happy we’re all gonna be when he dies,” wrote Sean Burns.

A nice thing about this is that he's still around to see how happy we're all gonna be when he dies. — Sean Burns (@SeanMBurns) October 2, 2020

“No, but seriously, I hope he dies,” said Goldy.

No, but seriously, I hope he dies. — Goldy ☂️ (@GoldyHA) October 2, 2020

“I hope they all die,” said a blue check Twitter user named Bill. “I’m not naming names so I’m not violating twitter’s policy against wishing anyone harm.”

I hope they all die. I’m not naming names so I’m not violating twitter’s policy against wishing anyone harm — Bill (@Bill_TPA) October 2, 2020

“He killed 200,000 people. Hope he dies a horrible death!” wrote Rob Hoffman.

He killed 200,000 people. Hope he dies a horrible death! — rob hoffman (@Rob_Hoffman) October 2, 2020

“I will say: I do hope he dies,” said Brandon Sheffield.

I will say: I do hope he dies — brandon sheffield (@necrosofty) October 2, 2020

“I’m not gonna pretend and be polite here – i hope Trump fucking dies a painful COVID death and I’m not sorry,” wrote Brad Gallaway.

I don't want the current powers of the GOP to rally behind someone savvier and more civilized than Trump because we're already in enough trouble as it is, but I'm not gonna pretend and be polite here – i hope Trump fucking dies a painful COVID death and I'm not sorry. — Brad Gallaway (@bradgallaway) October 2, 2020

