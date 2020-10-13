Twitter Won’t Label Manipulated Video Posted by Joe Biden as ‘Manipulated Media’

Twitter said it would not label a video posted by Joe Biden with the “manipulated media” tag, despite doing the same to a pro-Trump video that was not edited.

Earlier today, the Democrat presidential candidate posted a clearly doctored video with out-of-context clips of President Trump spliced together to make it seem as if the President was criticizing his own administration’s response to the Chinese coronavirus.

Although such videos are a common trope in online politics, Twitter has in the past labeled out-of-context clips misrepresenting what a candidate is saying as “manipulated media.”

In March, Twitter added the “manipulated media” label to a clip posted by Trump official Dan Scavino. The video featured a Biden gaffe in which the Democrat accidentally calls for the re-election of Donald Trump. Unlike the clip posted by Biden today, there is no splicing together of different statements — it was simply a clip of Biden’s gaffe.

Twitter added the “manipulated media” tag anyway, while mainstream journalists said the clip was “deceptively edited.”

Here is the video posted by Biden, which Twitter refused to label. Unlike the clip above, it contains far more editing and far more out-of-context statements from the President. It also claims to be a “message from the President in his own words.”

The clip from Scavino, by way of contrast, did not have to be spliced together from various snippets of sentences. Although it was a gaffe, Joe Biden really did say the words “we can only re-elect Donald trump.”

Donald Trump is running TV ads taking Dr. Fauci out of context and without his permission. So, here’s a message from the President in his own words. pic.twitter.com/WCYbIfrQLR — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 12, 2020

“The tweet referenced is currently not in violation of Twitter Rules,” said a Twitter spokeswoman.

