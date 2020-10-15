Senate Judiciary Committee Will Subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over NY Post Censorship

The Senate Judiciary Committee announced plans to subpoena Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey after the platform engaged in an unprecedented censorship spree, suspending the account of the New York Post, and locking the accounts of the Trump campaign as well as White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, in the space of 24 hours.

Twitter also censored links to the website of the House Judiciary Committee, although it later backtracked, calling this decision an “error.”

Via the Wall Street Journal:

The subpoena would require the Twitter executive to testify on Oct. 23 before the committee, according to the Republicans who announced the hearing.