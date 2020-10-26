First-Year Harvard Medical Students Return to Campus in Spring

Harvard University announced on Friday that first-year medical students will be required to return to campus this spring. Harvard Medical School Dean George Q. Daley said that students must return to campus so that they can work in “patient-oriented” clinical settings.

According to a report by the Harvard Crimson, first-year students at Harvard Medical School will be required to return to campus in the spring to continue their studies.

Harvard Medical School Dean George Q. Daley said that first-year medical school students benefit from in-person training. “We decided that we will bring the students back for the spring semester and have them return to some of these in-person, patient-oriented, clinical examination skill building,” Daley said.

Daley said that Harvard medical school students are typically required to engage in direct patient care during their training. “In many ways, we have a different mission than a lot of other schools. Our mission of education also includes service — service to the patients that these students will ultimately be treating for their careers as physicians,” Daley continued.

Daley said that the medical school will adopt additional safety precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 between students and patients.

“We’re doing it with a tremendous amount of forethought and planning,” Daley finished. “This has required, again, a tremendous collaborative effort across our students and our staff and our faculty, in order to be sure that we can do this as safely as possible.”

Breitbart News reported in July that Harvard had announced that all of their courses for the 2020-2021 school will be held online. Some students were invited to live on campus and attend their courses remotely from their on-campus housing facility.

