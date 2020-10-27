Florida State Reinstates Student Govt Leader Removed over His Catholic Faith

The Student Supreme Court at Florida State University reinstated student government leader Jack Denton, who had been removed from his position over his Catholic faith. In October, a federal judge ordered the university to pay Denton the salary he was owed for his role as student senate president.

According to a report by the College Fix, the Student Supreme Court at Florida State University voted to reinstate student senate president Jack Denton this week, reversing an earlier ouster that occurred after his peers took issue with his stances on hot-button political issues.

Breitbart News reported in September that Denton was removed from his role as student senate president earlier this year over criticisms he made of both the Black Lives Matter movement and the ACLU.

“It’s important to know what you’re supporting when you’re Catholic. If I stay silent while my brothers and sisters are supporting an organization that promotes grave evils I have sinned through my silence,” Denton said at the time.

Four months after his original removal, the Student Supreme Court at FSU voted to reinstate Denton. The Student Supreme Court reviews complaints from students about alleged violations of university policy. In their ruling, the students on the court argued that Denton’s peers inappropriately silenced him in violation of the university’s constitution. The university’s constitution is directly inspired by the United States Constitution.

“A Senator who uses his influence in Student Government to silence the message of a fellow student, simply because of his disagreement with that message, offends the very principles upon which our Republic was founded, as well as those enshrined in FSU’s Constitution by the Student Body which he purports to serve,” the Student Supreme Court ruling reads.

In October, a federal judge ruled that the university owed Denton the pay that he would have earned if he had not been removed from his role as student senate president.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.