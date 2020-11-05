Zoom Appoints Janet Napolitano to Board of Directors

Zoom has added former Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano to its Board of Directors.

Financial Buzz reports that Zoom, the video-conferencing app that skyrocketed in popularity at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, has added former governor of Arizona and former Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano to its Board of Directors as of today.

Napolitano served as the Attorney General of Arizona from 1999 to 2003 and as the 21st governor of the state from 2003 to 2009. From 2009 to 2013, Napolitano acted as the Secretary of Homeland Security. More recently, Napolitano was president of the University of California system.

Napolitano discussed her appointment to the Zoom board stating: “Zoom has immense capacity as a communication service provider. I’m excited about its future and I’m excited to join its Board.”

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan commented: “I am very pleased to welcome Secretary Napolitano to the Zoom Board of Directors. Janet has extensive leadership experience in both education and government, two key segments of Zoom customers. She also has tremendous strength of character, which she demonstrated throughout her years in public service and academia, and is adept at decision-making and leading in complex organizations. I know she will be a valuable addition to our board.”

In April of this year, Zoom admitted that some calls were routed through China. Breitbart News reported that the CEO of the video conferencing company apologized in a blog post over the various security issues that its 200 million daily users are facing on the platform. CEO Eric Yuan announced a number of measures that the company is taking to make the app more secure as millions of Americans use the app to work and study from home. Breitbart News covered the criticism of the company over its lack of action on “Zoom bombing.”

Zoom’s usage has exploded since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in January as many worldwide are forced to work or attend school from home, using the app for group meetings and online classes. In the blog post, Yuan stated that usage had increased by 1,900 percent with 200 million daily free and paying users in March up from 10 million at the end of December.

