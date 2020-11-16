Portland State Bans Student from Class for Saying ‘Snowflake,’ then Reverses Course

A professor at Portland State University reportedly removed autistic student Lindy Treece from the classroom over her use of the word “snowflake.” After the student’s attorney pressed the university for an explanation, Portland State quickly reversed course and allowed Treece to return to her classes.

According to a report by the College Fix, Portland State University student Lindy Treece was temporarily banned from attending one of her courses over her use of “derogatory language.” Treece was chastised by her instructor for using the word “snowflake” in a conversation about the presidential election.

“I’m going to accept the results of the election no matter what because I’m not a snowflake,” Treece said during the Zoom call. Shortly after making that remark, Treece claims that her microphone and camera were shut off by the instructor.

After the class session concluded, Treece received the following email from the instructor: “I need you to agree to not use derogatory language (including the term “snowflake”) in class moving forward,” the instructor wrote in the email.

The university only backed down after Treece’s attorney threatened to sue the university for violating her First Amendment rights. In a statement, a spokesperson for Portland State University refused to comment directly on the incident involving Treece.

“The robust debate of ideas is the underpinning of a liberal arts education at a public university,” the spokesperson wrote in an email. “At the same time, we are responsible for keeping our campus safe from harassment and intimidation, and we ask that students express views in ways that respect others.”

Breitbart News reported in August that officers at Portland State University will be disarmed as part of a larger effort by administrators to “eliminate systemic racism” on campus.

