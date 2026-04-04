Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), argued that the departures of Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem from President Donald Trump’s administration reflect what she described as a broader pattern affecting women in Republican politics.

Jennifer Newsom’s comments centered on Pam Bondi, who Trump announced on April 2 would leave her role as attorney general for a job in the private sector, and Kristi Noem, who Trump said on March 5 would leave the Department of Homeland Security to become special envoy for The Shield of the Americas while Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) was tapped to replace her as DHS secretary.

In the Instagram video, Newsom said it was “no surprise to me that the first two prominent people pushed out of this administration were women.”

She argued that conservative women in Trump’s orbit are elevated only so long as they “serve the interests of the patriarch at the top.”

Newsom further stated:

There’s no secure place inside this hand picked patriarchal body that systemically disrespects, devalues, and discriminates against women and girls, and this is where complicity comes in, because when you align yourself with that value system, with a leader who has publicly devalued women, degraded them and been found liable of abusing women.

She added that women in such positions may appear to have influence, but said their power is temporary and “ultimately they will come for you.”

Newsom concluded: “No woman is safe in Trump’s Republican Party unless she has enough wealth or the ability to buy her own job security and safety. So my friends, regardless of your political affiliation, you might wanna wake up and see this for what it truly is. It’s a war on all women.”

This week, Breitbart News’ John Nolte revisited Jennifer Siebel Newsom’s gender politics, noting that she prefers the term “first partner” because she considers it gender inclusive. Nolte cited remarks in which Newsom said, “I’ve given our boys dolls, even if they tear the head off,” because she wants them to learn “that care and caregiving is not just an activity that’s reserved for women, but that it’s also an activity that is a responsibility of men.”

Nolte also highlighted her claim that when reading to her children, “If I’m reading a book and the protagonist is male, I just change ‘he’ to ‘she,’” because she wants her sons “to see that women can be the center of the story.”

Nolte further pointed to Newsom’s remarks that “We’re all kind of in a place in history maybe where recognizing what’s ultimately deconstruct gender roles and ultimately be human.” He also referenced earlier comments in which Newsom said she had taken her children on a tour of red states so they could learn firsthand about “racism, sexism, and bullying.”