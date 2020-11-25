Poll: 90% of Harvard Freshmen Support Joe Biden

A recent report from the Harvard student newspaper claimed that 90 percent of the freshman class preferred Joe Biden to Donald Trump in November’s presidential election. As one conservative student explains, “I was well aware that I was going to be in the extreme minority, and that I just have to learn to live with that.”

The report detailed the experience of conservative students campus, many of whom have chosen to remain private with their political beliefs. Of those that have chosen to express themselves, many have been confronted with extreme reactions from their peers. One student said that their friends were shocked to find out that they were conservative.

“I feel like there’s a general feeling on campus that everybody is [left-leaning] and they’re just a little shocked when they find out, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re actually a Republican,’” the student said.

Another conservative student said that he knew he would be in the political minority when he enrolled at the university. “When I was coming here initially, I was well aware that I was going to be in the extreme minority, and that I just have to learn to live with that,” the student said.

A sophomore student at the university said that the majority of Harvard students don’t understand why someone would be conservative.

“It’s kind of treated as, if you’re conservative, then that means you’ve been tricked into doing something and you’re just ignorant and don’t understand how the world works,” the students explained. “It’s not treated rather as something that you’ve deliberated about and come to decide on your own terms.”

Breitbart News reported last week that students at Harvard are calling on administrators to adopt a policy that would effectively prevent any member of the Trump administration was attending, speaking, or teaching at the university.

