New Jersey Lawmakers Pass Bill to Adopt ‘Social Justice’ Education in Public Schools

The New Jersey state legislature recently passed a bill that will install a new “racism” and “social justice” education program for students enrolled at public schools in the state. The bill will become law if it is signed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D).

According to a report by the College Fix, a bill that was recently passed by the New Jersey state legislature may result in the adoption of state-wide educational programming on racism and social justice. The bill was drafted to supplement an existing state law that requires public schools to incorporate black history into their lesson plans.

New Jersey Assemblywoman Angela McKnight, a sponsor of the bill, said that the bill will ensure that students in the state are taught a more complete version of black history.

“Our children will learn about Black history and not just being a slave,” McKnight said. “We will know the contributions that Black people continue to do.”

One school district in the state is taking the issue into its own hands. The Cherry Hill School District announced recently that it may become the first district in the state to require students to take a black history course prior to graduation. The proposal was first introduced by students associated with the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this year. The district is reportedly working with historians from Stockton University and the University of Pennsylvania on the development of the course.

12-year-old student Ebele Azikiwe, who runs a youth organization called Rise Against Hate, told lawmakers that the proposed bill could help ease social conflict in the United States.

“There is so much to share, to help awaken people,” Azikwe said. “If people were taught early we aren’t a threat but simply human it will make a huge difference.”