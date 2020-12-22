MIT Decides Not To Fire Professor that Accepted Donations from Jeffrey Epstein

MIT has decided that it will continue to pay the salary of MIT Professor Seth Lloyd, who was placed on paid leave by the university over his relationship with disgraced financier and sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein. Lloyd reportedly accepted $225,000 in research donations from Epstein on behalf of the university over a 15-year period.

Lloyd accepted $225,000 in direct research donations from Epstein after the disgraced financier was convicted of sex offenses in 2008. Lloyd also reportedly failed to disclose a personal gift of $60,000 from Epstein. Lloyd was placed on paid administrative leave in January.

Last week, the university made a decision regarding Lloyd’s punishment. In a statement, MIT Provost Martin A. Schmidt said that Lloyd will be significantly restricted in his ability to interact with donors and first-year undergraduate students. Lloyd will also be permitted to return to teaching.

“For a period of five years, a set of disciplinary actions will limit Professor Lloyd’s compensation, his ability to engage in solicitation of donors and foundations, and his involvement in first-year undergraduate advising, and will impose several other restrictions on normal privileges accorded to a faculty member,” Schmidt wrote. “In addition, Professor Lloyd will be expected to undergo training on professional conduct before resuming certain activities on campus, including teaching.”

“These steps cannot undo the harm done. Professor Lloyd’s failure to share what he knew about Epstein’s conviction when he accepted his 2012 donations was unacceptable,” Schmidt added. “His interactions with Epstein and certain of his actions surrounding acceptance of the donations serve to highlight the importance of the current Institute-wide effort to develop clearer guidelines for engaging with donors.”

Breitbart News reported in September 2019 that the MIT Media Lab accepted donations from Jeffrey Epstein even after his 2008 conviction.

