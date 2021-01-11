Free Speech Platform Gab Reports 600,000 New Users in One Day

Andrew Torba, the founder of Gab, said Monday that the free speech platform saw 600,000 new users in one day as President Donald Trump has been censored from most mainstream tech platforms.

“600,000 new Gabbers today,” said Torba.

Torba previously revealed that Gab’s traffic exploded as high as 753 percent after Trump and many other conservatives have been purged from Twitter, Facebook, and other big tech platforms.

“Our traffic is up 753% in the past 24 hours. Tens of millions of visits,” Gab said in response to slow loading speeds on the platform.

To meet the rising demand, Gab said it would add ten new servers to its platform to alleviate congestion.

Gab started as the first free speech alternative to Twitter. Gab allows all legal speech except for pornography. Users can curate their own experience on Gab by creating custom filters. Gab also takes a hard stance against illegal content and incitement of violence.

Due to its free speech policy, Google and Apple have banned the Gab app from their app stores.

The two tech giants recently banned Parler from their app stores. Amazon Web Services also suspended their servicing of Parler, citing allegedly insufficient content moderation practices.

Gab has worked to become resilient from suppression from tech companies that no longer wish to host its domain. For instance, Gab hosts its own physical services to avoid censorship from cloud servicing companies such as Amazon Web Services.

The free speech company is also reportedly working on a Gab phone to circumvent app store censorship and spur competition in the mobile phone operating system markets.

“The solution, as always, is not government,” Gab wrote this week. “It is to build your won. People mock this meme, but Gab lives it. While others whine, we build.”

Meet the Gab Phone. Yes, it's real. We're running @GrapheneOS on a Pixel 4a. It's Android minus everything and anything Google with added security and privacy features. pic.twitter.com/FuSBjlNMLI — Gab.com (@getongab) January 10, 2021

Breitbart News will continue to report on alternatives to the Big Tech Masters of the Universe.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.