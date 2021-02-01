Project Veritas Video Shows Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Downplaying Left-Wing Violence

Leaked video obtained by Project Veritas shows the founder and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, claiming that left-wing rioters who burned down multiple quarters of American cities last summer were somehow treated less leniently than the Capitol Hill rioters of January 6.

“I know this is just a very difficult moment for a lot of us here [at Facebook], and especially our black colleagues,” Zuckerberg can be heard telling employees.

“It was troubling to see how people in this [Capitol] mob were treated compared to the stark contrast we saw during protests earlier this year.” The summer riots exacted a gruesome death toll, with estimates ranging from a dozen to thirty.

In Seattle, far-left anarchists and Black Lives Matter supporters established the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ)” a lawless state-within-a-state.

Unlike DC’s hours-long capitol riot, which the government saw fit to respond to with the deployment of 20,000 national guardsmen to the area, officials allowed the lawless CHAZ to exist for nearly a month.

As a result, a 16-year-old lost his life -— reportedly murdered by CHAZ’s homemade “security forces.”

For half a year, mask-clad Antifa and Black Lives Matter activists terrorized ordinary American citizens, confronting them in public locations, in restaurants, and at their homes in suburban neighborhoods.

The summer riots were also the costliest in U.S. history. Not counting uninsured businesses, the riots caused nearly $2 billion in damage to property across the country. In St. Paul alone, over 170 businesses were looted or destroyed.

And the violence continues — even Portland’s left-wing mayor, Ted Wheeler, is now asking for federal assistance against Antifa. Shortly after he made the request, the Democrat mayor was assaulted by Antifa in a restaurant.

Mark Zuckerberg’s comments in the Project Veritas video indicate that he believes the January 6 riot, an isolated incident, was treated with leniency when compared to the endemic violence perpetrated by Antifa and Black Lives Matter supporters since the summer, which includes assaults on elected officials, a month-long occupation of Seattle’s capitol district, and multiple murders.

The Facebook CEO’s attitude may explain why a 20,000-follower page for Portland’s Rose City Antifa — arguably the most violent Antifa group in the country — remains active on the platform, despite Facebook’s alleged zero-tolerance policy for violent extremist groups.

