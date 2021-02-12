Valparaiso U. Drops ‘Crusader’ Mascot because of Association with ‘Hate Speech’

Valparaiso University announced on Thursday that it is dropping its “Crusader” mascot, stating that the term has been associated with “hate groups” and “hate speech.”

The Christian university says its ditching its team name “Crusaders,” the school mascot, and all other logos associated with the term, due to “the negative connotation associated with the Crusader” not being “reflective” of the school’s “mission and values.”

“I understand not all of you will be in favor of this decision,” said interim president Colette Irwin-Knott. “However, as it is clear that the Crusader has been associated with hate groups, and hate speech.”

“I know we can all agree that this is not representative of Valparaiso University and our values,” she added.

The interim university president also mentioned that approximately 7,700 people responded to a survey that was sent out by a task force convened to study the continued usage of the Crusader mascot.

“I’m thankful for your feedback,” said Irwin-Knott. “The task force ultimately recommended that we proceed with retiring the Crusader mascot.”

Student body president Kaitlyn Steinhiser added that the student senate “has been very supportive of this recommendation, as many students have been eager to see the Crusader retired.”

“Mascots are intended to help us show our school spirit, and represent Valpo values, rather than be divisive and symbolize negativity,” said Steinhiser. “There has been a growing concern from students on campus about how the current Crusader mascot represents us.”

“We want to see Valpo take this important step to retire this negative symbolism and imagery from the university,” added the student body president.

Irwin-Knott went on to say that this decision comes after a decades-long debate about the Crusader mascot being “associated with aggressive religious oppression and violence.”

“Unfortunately, the Crusader and its symbols related to the crusades, have been embraced and displayed by hate groups,” said Irwin-Knott. “In fact, a newspaper of the KKK carries the name ‘the Crusader,’ and this is not something we want to be connected with.”

“We remain committed to building an inclusive campus, where individuals of all beliefs and cultures are welcome,” she added. “Valpo is a faith-based institution, and we want to make sure our mascot is in alignment with our beliefs and speaks to the core values of the Lutheran Ethos, rather than being a symbol of division.”

