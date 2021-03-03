Amazon Alters App Icon Design After Comparison to Hitler’s Mustache

E-commerce giant Amazon recently updated its app icon to resemble a cardboard box with blue tape on it; now the Masters of the Universe have updated the icon again after some claimed the design resembled Adolf Hitler’s mustache.

GeekWire reports that Amazon recently replaced its old app icon, which featured the company’s logo and a blue shopping cart, with a brand new logo. The new logo included the Amazon smile logo on a cardboard box with blue tape near the top, representing Amazon’s own packaging.

But the company has redesigned the logo after some claimed that the new design resembled Adolf Hitler. The new icon changes the appearance of the tape above the Amazon smile logo. The first tape design featured jagged edges that some believe resembled a square mustache, the new tape design is a rounded edge square with one corner peeling back.

My parents use Amazon nearly every day. They’re going to be lost for the next few days. When they ask where Amazon’s gone, I’ll tell them to look for the cardboard Hitler… https://t.co/u1YcJUBNSN — Sam Hutchings (@Smutchings) January 26, 2021

lmao I completely missed that amazon quietly tweaked its new icon to make it look… less like hitler pic.twitter.com/Jh8UC8Yg3u — alex hern (@alexhern) March 1, 2021

Some on social media mocked the new design as well.

All I can see now when I look at the new Amazon app is Avatar Aang. pic.twitter.com/VAvAPhYWma — Alicia (@fempute) February 28, 2021

The design change was reportedly made after “customer feedback” and before the new icon’s worldwide rollout. An Amazon spokesperson told the Verge that the company “is always exploring new ways to delight our customers. We designed the new icon to spark anticipation, excitement, and joy when customers start their shopping journey on their phone, just as they do when they see our boxes on their door step.”

Jesse Reed, a partner at design office Order, explained to the Washington Post why app icon changes can be a big deal for some users: “Your thumbs are attached to your Instagram button, or your fingers are attached to clicking and ordering things on Amazon. It’s so intertwined that we now have emotional attachments to brands and when they change, it’s like changing a part of your life.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com