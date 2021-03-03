Gay Dating App Grindr Produces Original Scripted Series ‘Bridesman’

Popular gay dating app Grindr is joining in on the original scripted content world with its new Bridesman series, which is set to begin production this month and air in Fall 2021.

The new show, created by John Onieal, will be a comedy series that follows a gay “bridesman” as he undermines his best friend’s wedding. according to a report by Deadline.

The report added that each episode will be six to ten minutes long, and will be available on YouTube as well as the Grindr app.

Bridesman will be directed by Julian Buchan, and will feature comedians Jimmy Fowlie, Sydnee Washington, and Shannon Devido, and is co-written by Frank Spiro, and produced by Katie White and Jeremy Truong.

The show will also include guest appearances by Liva Pierce, Calvin Seabrooks, Benito Skinner, and Kim Petras, and also makes for the latest in a series of projects that explore new ways to “celebrate queer talent and keep Grindr users connected,” reports Deadline.

The report added that the news of Grindr joining the world of original scripted content comes after “Pride Perseveres” — a 30-day in-app content festival launched last year — as well as “Fright Now Fest,” a virtual Halloween festival that took over the Grindr app last Halloween.

