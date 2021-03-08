Analyst: Apple Could Release Augmented Reality Contact Lenses in 10 Years

Tech giant Apple could release augmented reality “contact lenses” in the 2030s, according to analysts who track the Masters of the Universe and their future products.

MacRumors reports that according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple could release augmented reality (AR) “contact lenses” in the 2030s that would bring electronics from the era of “visible computing” to “invisible computing,” Kuo said.

Kuo stated that the lenses are “unlikely to have independent computing power and storage,” which would suggest that they rely on a connection to an iPhone or other nearby device. Kuo did not offer any further details, however. Kuo stated that there is “no visibility” for this product currently, making the statement seem more like a moonshot prediction rather than signs of a guaranteed product.

Apple’s contact lenses could provide a lightweight AR experience without the need for users to wear glasses or a headset. The lenses could provide AR overlays with digital information displayed alongside a real-world view. AR is defined by this blending of digital and real-world information, such as the popular phone-based game Pokemon Go that places cartoon monsters in real-world locations.

The Apple AR contact lenses would have applications outside of gaming. An individual walking by an outdoor shopping plaza could, for instance, easily view each store’s opening hours or receive suggestions on new stores to visit.

Kuo stated that in the more immediate future, Apple plans to release a mixed reality headset “in mid-2022,” followed by AR glasses in 2025.

Apple isn’t the only company focusing heavily on augmented reality and smart wearables. Breitbart News recently reported that the social media giant Facebook is discussing building facial recognition into its upcoming smart glasses product and has been weighing the legal implications of the tech according to executives at a recent internal meeting.

The e-commerce giant Amazon announced a new wearable product last year, Amazon Halo, a health and wellness tracker which the company claims can analyze a user’s voice to track their emotions. The wristband can also track body-fat percentage, heart rate, and its users’ activity and sleep. Read more at Breitbart News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com