Virginia Commonwealth U. Student Body President: ‘I Hate White People So Much Its Not Even Funny’

The student body president of Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) was discovered posting extreme, racist, and violent rhetoric on social media, which included advocating for the targeted killings of law enforcement. In one post to social media, the “transgender & non-binary” leader of VCU’s student government wrote: “i hate white people so much its not even funny.”

“Ur reminder to advocate for the [killing] of [kops],” tweeted VCU student body president Taylor Marie Maloney in March, from the now-suspended Twitter account, @okrasocialist, according to a report by Post Millennial.

In another tweet, the student body president celebrated the killing of a Capitol Police officer.

“love this we need more of this,” Maloney wrote in response to a tweet from the Associated Press, which read, “A Capitol Police officer was killed after a car rammed into law enforcement at security barricade. A second officer was injured, police say.”

On the day of the Derek Chauvin verdict, Maloney took to Twitter to proclaim that she hoped “that man” would be acquitted, so that rioters can “burn this bitch to the ground.”

“i hope that man walks so we can burn this bitch to the ground,” the student body president tweeted.

A few days later, Maloney tweeted, “riot riot riot,” and “loot loot loot.”

“i hate white people so much its not even funny,” Maloney added in a follow-up tweet.

Maloney has also taken to social media to defend the two teenagers who were charged in the fatal carjacking of Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar last month, tweeting, in part, “im sorry but a world where 13/15 year olds feel like they have to carjack is fucked up enough.”

The student body president also recently called for the burning of city buses in Richmond, Virginia, tweeting, “when richmond gonna fry up another grtc bus? when are we gonna see some action again? i thought yall was anarchists.”

Last summer, Maloney was arrested for trespassing in Monroe Park in Richmond, Virginia, while protesting, according to a report by the Commonwealth Times. At the time of her arrest, Maloney was president-elect of VCU’s student government association.

Earlier this month, Maloney was championed by the ACLU of Virginia for being “the first openly transgender & non-binary person to do so at a major public institution,” and for allegedly “making a huge impact on their campus while also being an advocate in their community.”

A university spokesperson told Breitbart News that the school is “aware of the comments made on social media. Calls for violence and hateful language do not reflect the position or values of VCU.”

“The Student Government Association is a student-run organization. Neither the organization nor any of its members or officers speaks or acts on behalf of VCU,” the spokesperson added. “The university does not comment on whether disciplinary action has been taken against a student.”

