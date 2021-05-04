Report: Your Apple Watch Will Track Your Booze Intake

A future version of the Apple Watch may give the wearable devices the ability to measure blood pressure, blood glucose, and blood alcohol levels, according to newly-revealed information about one of Apple’s business partners.

MacRumors reports that the Apple Watch may be receiving a number of major updates, giving the wearable health-tracking device the ability to measure a user’s blood pressure, blood glucose, and blood alcohol levels. Apple has been revealed to be the largest customer of British biometric start-up Rockley Photonics, according to a report from the Telegraph.

Rockley Photonics is currently developing non-invasive optical sensors that will detect multiple blood-related health metrics, including blood pressure, blood glucose, and blood alcohol levels. Many of these metrics are only measurable via blood tests or other more invasive dedicated medical equipment.

Rockley’s sensors work by beaming infrared light through a user’s skin, similar to how the existing sensors on the Apple Watch detect heart rate and blood oxygen levels. Rockley’s disclosure was released as the company prepares to go public in New York and notes that Apple is its biggest client.

Rockley’s filings state that Apple accounts for the majority of the company’s revenue over the last two years and it has an ongoing “supply and development agreement,” with Apple. Rockley’s growth and the scale of Apple’s partnership with the firm seem to imply that the company’s health sensor technology will be integrated with the Apple Watch sooner rather than later.

Rockley has established an office in San Jose as well as facilities in Oxford, Cardiff, Cork, and Helsinki. Rockley stated that its next-generation sensors could be in smartwatches and other electronics as soon as next year. This would appear to line up with the expected launch of the Apple Watch Series 8.

