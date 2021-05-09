Elon Musk Claims to Have Asperger’s Syndrome While Hosting ‘SNL’

Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk claimed that he has Asperger’s syndrome while hosting Saturday Night Live on Saturday.

“I’m actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger’s to host ‘SNL’ — or at least the first to admit it,” Musk said during his monologue. “So I won’t make a lot of eye contact with the cast tonight. But don’t worry, I’m pretty good at running ‘human’ in emulation mode.”

Watch Below:

“I’d first like to share with you my vision for the future,” the SpaceX founder continued. “I believe in a renewable energy future. I believe that humanity must become a multiplanetary space-bearing civilization. Those seem like exciting goals, don’t they?”

Musk also joked about how people find his tweets questionable at times, and poked fun at the monotone style in which he speaks.

“Look, I know I sometimes say or post strange things, but that’s just how my brain works,” Musk said. “To anyone I’ve offended, I just want to say, I reinvented electric cars, and I’m sending people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?”

“A lot of times, people are reduced to the dumbest thing they ever did, like, one time, I smoked weed on Joe Rogan’s podcast, and now, all the time, I hear, ‘Elon Musk, all he ever does is smoke weed on podcasts,’ like I go from podcast to podcast, lighting up joints,” Musk added.

“It happened once,” the Tesla CEO quipped. “It’s like reducing O.J. Simpson to ‘murderer.’ That was one time.”

Saturday night may have been the first time Musk has ever publicly admitted to having the mild form of autism spectrum disorder, according to a report by Associated Press.

